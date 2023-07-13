2023 ESPY Awards: Here is the list of winners

2023 ESPY Awards: Damar Hamlin makes an emotional speech as he presents the Buffalo Bills training staff the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPY Awards. ( Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The best athletes in the world were honored Wednesday during the 2023 ESPY Awards.

The annual awards show, nicknamed the “ESPYs,” revisited last year’s top performances and paid tribute to the top athletes in sports.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the best male athlete and best NFL player, while Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was selected as the best female athlete.

Mahomes’ Chiefs also won the best team award.

The show also supports ESPN’s commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched in 1993 by ESPN in partnership with the late Jim Valvano, the former North Carolina State University basketball coach.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gave an emotional speech as he paid tribute to the medical staff that helped save his life when he suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills’ training staff was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Damar Hamlin was brought to tears when presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills ❤️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/IThNKmREyC — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

Buffalo’s head trainer, Nate Breske, encouraged people to learn CPR adding how thrilled he was that Hamlin was onstage.

“Thank you for staying alive brother,” Breske said.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, who overcame stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was presented with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and former U.S. women’s national soccer team forward Lauren Holiday were awarded the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage was given to the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

"None of its worth it if we don't use it to empower those around us to make this world a better place for all that live in it."



Lauren Holiday with a powerful message to all athletes at the #ESPYS 👏 pic.twitter.com/iENa85euKk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

LeBron James won the Best Record-Breaking Performance and said he would return for another season, squashing retirement rumors that have swirled around the Lakers star since Los Angeles was eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

"Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."



Go off, Bron 😂 pic.twitter.com/4X1Fqs0PqX — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Note: The complete list of winners will be updated.

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Another trophy for the Super Bowl MVP 🌟



Patrick Mahomes wins the Best Athlete in Men's Sports 💪 pic.twitter.com/3soLlpsYlU — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Mikaela Shiffrin wins the ESPY for Best Athlete in Women's Sports 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fol7NhNXG8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Angel Reese wins the ESPY for the Best Breakthrough Athlete 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wzh04F1yy9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

Best Record-Breaking Performance

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record.

surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record. Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s.

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win.

Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season.

The Scoring King 👑@KingJames wins the ESPY for the Best Record-Breaking Performance! pic.twitter.com/XT38eFdLD1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 13, 2023

Best Championship Performance

Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final – scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout.

– 2022 World Cup Final – scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout. Max Verstappen winning the Mexican Grand Prix.

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

Rose Zhang, LPGA – defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden-death playoff.

The ESPY for Best Championship Performance goes to Lionel Messi 👏 pic.twitter.com/JxxpKKEZ1y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

Best Comeback Athlete

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jon Jones, UFC

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets/Houston Astros

The comeback that led to a championship 🏆



Jamal Murray wins the ESPY for Best Comeback Player! pic.twitter.com/woI3660mug — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

Best Play

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Michael Block Hole-in-One! Golf

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

The ESPY for Best Play goes to Justin Jefferson 😤 pic.twitter.com/RkSmRJ8yMQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2023

Best Team

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

LSU Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete With A Disability

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Best MLB Player

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Best NHL Player

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

Best Driver

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Jon Jones

Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

Best Boxer

Claressa Shields

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

Best Golfer

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek