16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A 16-year-old youth died on Friday while operating equipment at a Mississippi poultry plant, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. CDT at the Mar-Jac Poultry MS, LLC plant in Hattiesburg, WDAM-TV reported.

According to a news release from the company, an employee conducting sanitation operations died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said that the victim’s name will not be released for now, WHLT-TV reported. Benedict said the teen’s exact cause of death also will not be released, pending an autopsy, according to the television station.

Lisa Klem, the county’s deputy coroner, said the youth died at the scene, WDAM reported. She added that the teen’s family has been notified, according to the television station. Friends and family of the victim have identified the teenager as Duvan Pérez in social media posts, according to WDAM.

In a statement, Mar-Jac Poultry said that the company deeply regretted the loss.

Complex manager Joe Colee spoke for the entire organization. “Our employees are our most valuable asset and safety is our number one priority,” complex manager Joe Colee said in a statement. “We strive daily to work as safely as possible and are truly devastated whenever an employee is injured.

“Any issues identified in the investigation will be corrected immediately.”

The company said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has begun an investigation, WHLT reported.

According to federal law, minors are barred from working at meat and poultry plants due to the Department of Labor ruling that the jobs are “particularly hazardous” or “detrimental to their health or well-being,” WDAM reported.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, sanitation of meat and poultry plant equipment are considered hazardous activities that are off-limits to underage workers.

The Wage and Hour Division is also investigating the teen’s death, WDAM reported. It is unclear how he obtained his job at Mar-Jac Poultry, according to the television station.