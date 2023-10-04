152 possibly stolen cellphones found in car during traffic stop

Multiple people were taken in custody Tuesday after a traffic stop on Sept. 25 where officials reportedly found nearly 200 cellphones.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple people were taken in custody Tuesday after a traffic stop on Sept. 25 where officials reportedly found nearly 200 cellphones.

North Carolina State Troopers said, according to WSOC, that four people were arrested last week on Interstate 77 in Iredell County. During the traffic stop, troopers found 152 cellphones.

Piter Valenzuela, 29; Kimberlin Castellanos, 23; Yexon Castellanos, 28; and Yesica Castellanos, 30, were arrested, according to the news outlet. Each of them were charged with possession of stolen property. Valenzuela was also charged with marijuana posession.

Investigators reportedly believe that at least 20 of the cellphones found were stolen from the Lost Lands Music Festival last month in Ohio, WSOC reported.

Investigators with the state troopers in Licking County Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine if the other cellphones were stolen from the same festival.

