$1.3B Powerball winner comes forward

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It has only been a few days since the numbers for the fourth biggest Powerball jackpot were drawn, but the single winning ticket has already been turned in.

The ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in Portland, Oregon, lottery officials said. The store also will cash in on the jackpot, receiving a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery winner has come forward, however, the person’s name has not been released. The state said there are “security measures and vetting that will take time before a winner can be announced.”

Saturday’s jackpot was the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the eighth largest in all jackpot games played in the U.S., lottery officials said.

The biggest lottery jackpot, $2.04 billion, was won in California in 2022, The Associated Press reported.

The cash option for the $1.326 billion prize was $621 million if the winner chose the lump sum instead of the 30-payment annuity. There will also be federal and state taxes taken out of the jackpot, the AP reported.

Powerball numbers are drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The numbers for Saturday’s jackpot winner were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 with 9 as the Powerball.

