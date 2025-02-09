13 hospitalized after explosion, fire at Pennsylvania industrial plant

A fire and explosion occurred at an industrial plant in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. — At least 13 people were hospitalized on Sunday after an explosion at an industrial plant in northwest Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The “major explosion” ripped through a building at Parker Lord Corporation in Saegertown shortly after 10:30 a.m. ET, WPXI reported.

Firefighters responded to the building after an automatic fire alarm was triggered at the plant, Saegertown Fire Chief BJ Fleischer said during a news conference. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived, and there was an explosion moments later, upon arrival and shortly thereafter there was an explosion

During a news conference, Chuck Lawrence, the Saegertown Borough Emergency manager, said six firefighters -- five from Saegertown and one from Edinboro -- were sent to area hospitals with minor injuries or out of precaution for evaluation.

Seven Lord Corporation employees were sent to hospitals out of precaution for evaluation, Lawrence added.

“The initial crew was blown right out of the building,” Lawrence told New Castle News.

Lawrence told reporters that it was “really lucky” there were no fatalities.

He added that residents within three miles of the plant were initially asked to shelter in place out of precaution, but that order has since been lifted.

A majority of the smoke blew into a wooded area and there is no concern about hazardous chemicals, WPXI reported. He also said there’s no concern about air quality.

Public safety officials did not give a cause for the fire but said Parker Lord would issue a statement about the incident, the Erie Times-News reported.

