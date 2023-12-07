11-year-old shot and killed by 12-year-old sister in hunting accident

An 11-year-old was shot and killed by 12-year-old sister An 11-year-old Mississippi boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 12-year-old sister Saturday while he was hunting rabbits, according to police. (THEPALMER/Getty Images)

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 12-year-old sister Saturday while the two were hunting rabbits, according to police.

The boy and his sister were hunting in Jones County when he was shot in the head, according to The Clarion-Ledger. He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he later died.

According to reports, the 11-year-old handed his .22-caliber rifle to his sister while he was kneeling on the ground at their grandmother’s house. The girl pulled the trigger as the boy stood up and the bullet struck him in the head, The Laurel Leader-Call reported.

The two were hunting with their 19-year-old step-brother, police said. The names of the siblings have not been released.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, the boy’s organs were donated, the Ledger reported.