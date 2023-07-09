1 killed, 15 injured in wrong-way crash involving bus in Chicago A woman was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a crash involving a car driving the wrong way and a bus in Chicago, Illinois Sunday morning. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

chicago — A woman was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a crash involving a car driving the wrong way and a bus in Chicago, Illinois Sunday morning.

A man was driving a Dodge Journey car south in the northbound lanes just before 6 a.m. The car hit a bus near the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, officials said, according to WLS-TV.

The car caught fire as a result of the crash, the news outlet reported.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Two women inside the car were also injured. Both were taken to the hospital. One of the women was in critical condition and the other woman died from her injuries.

The bus driver and 12 passengers were taken to the hospital, police said, according to the newspaper. Their conditions are unknown.

Information about any possible charges has not been released.