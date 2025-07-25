1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at University of New Mexico

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Students at the Albuquerque campus of the University of New Mexico sheltered in place on Friday after a deadly shooting.

Police said one person was killed and a second had non-life-threatening injuries, KRQE reported.

The shooting happened at the Casas del Rio (Gila) student housing complex in the early morning hours.

Most of the campus is closed as the alleged gunman is on the loose. The Health Sciences Center, however, remains open for “all clinical components,” KOB reported.

