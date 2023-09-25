1 in 6 Americans believe their home is haunted, new report finds

The House of the Seven Gables in Massachusetts In Salem, The House of the Seven Gables is one of the city's oldest homes, built in 1668. According to Travel and Leisure, It's also one of the most haunted.

We’re almost one month away from Halloween and what better way to celebrate than highlighting a chilling new haunted house report?

All Star Home recently surveyed more than 1,000 Americans and found that one in six believe their home is haunted.

Furthermore, two in five say they have experienced unusual or unexplained occurrences at home.

“Between unexplained noises or creepy figures in the dark, eerie encounters are on the rise,” Allison Hadley, a spokesperson for All Star Home, said in a statement.

Hadley added that the home maintenance and repair company’s “spine-tingling statistics” were not limited to creepy basements and dusty attics. “The bedroom is actually the #1 place for spooky situations,” Hadley explained.

More than one in three homeowners reported hearing unexplained sounds including footsteps and strange voices.

Researchers found that nearly one in five have seen apparitions or ghostly figures.

Another interesting statistic – 24% of survey respondents said they would buy a house that is haunted and pay, on average, $249,557 for it.

View All Star Home’s FULL report here for firsthand accounts from individuals who’ve experienced unusual occurrences at home.

















