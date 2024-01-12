Travis Barker to perform at 75th Emmys

Television Academy

By Josh Johnson

Travis Barker is headed to the Emmys stage.

The blink-182 drummer will be performing during the ceremony, taking place Monday, January 15. Barker is set to join host Anthony Anderson for what a press release calls a "showstopping open."

You can watch the Emmys live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Barker, by the way, is no stranger to awards shows, having previously performed during the 2022 Oscars.

After the Emmys, Barker will return to the road with blink-182 for a world tour, which comes to the U.S. in June.

