Travis Barker sells bloodied shoes & drum sticks

Given his intense drumming style, it's no surprise that Travis Barker sheds blood on occasion while playing with blink-182. As proof, Barker has sold a number of items stained with blood lost during blink's 2023 reunion tour.

Among the pieces offered were bloodied Vans shoes and drumsticks, which went for $4,000 and $1,500, respectively. Other options include blood-spattered drum heads and pants.

Barker launched the collection in collaboration with the collectible platform Trophy. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lost But Not Forgotten CA, which helps bring the holidays to children experiencing hardship.

For more info, visit Trophy.TravisBarker.com.

Barker will have plenty more opportunity to spill blood in 2024 when blink returns to the road in support of their new album, ONE MORE TIME... . The U.S. leg launches in June.

