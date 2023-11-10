Travis Barker jams hospital drum session to new baby's heartbeat

ABC/Alycia Monaco

By Josh Johnson

Is Travis Barker ever not drumming? A new TikTok from the blink-182 member and new father suggests that the answer is emphatically no.

The video shows him sitting at a makeshift drum kit in the hospital while playing along to the heartbeat of his newborn baby with Kourtney Kardashian. In the caption, Barker writes, "Practicing to my [baby's] heartbeat."

Perhaps the TikTok isn't too surprising, as drums have been a big part of Barker and Kardashian's parenthood journey. Kardashian first announced that she was expecting at a June blink-182 concert, during which she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm pregnant" in reference to the "All the Small Things" video. The two later revealed the baby's gender with Barker playing a literal drum roll.

In fact, it seems the only time Barker wasn't playing drums was when he left blink's European tour to return home to Kardashian, who required emergency fetal surgery.

ABC News confirmed with a source close to the situation on November 4 that Barker and Kardashian welcomed their baby boy, their first child together.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!