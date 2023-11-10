Travis Barker jams hospital drum session to new baby's heartbeat

Is Travis Barker ever not drumming? A new TikTok from the blink-182 member and new father suggests that the answer is emphatically no.

The video shows him sitting at a makeshift drum kit in the hospital while playing along to the heartbeat of his newborn baby with Kourtney Kardashian. In the caption, Barker writes, "Practicing to my [baby's] heartbeat."

Perhaps the TikTok isn't too surprising, as drums have been a big part of Barker and Kardashian's parenthood journey. Kardashian first announced that she was expecting at a June blink-182 concert, during which she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm pregnant" in reference to the "All the Small Things" video. The two later revealed the baby's gender with Barker playing a literal drum roll.

In fact, it seems the only time Barker wasn't playing drums was when he left blink's European tour to return home to Kardashian, who required emergency fetal surgery.

ABC News confirmed with a source close to the situation on November 4 that Barker and Kardashian welcomed their baby boy, their first child together.

