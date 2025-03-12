Top trending U.S. car models, according to Google trends

In social media internet-search parlance, if you're trending, there's a good chance you've done something wrong, embarrassing or wildly entertaining. Automakers are often trending, of course, but not always for an exciting design or tech breakthrough like they'd hope, but usually for some disastrous recall or financial mismanagement. We wanted to see what brands and models were trending for the right reasons: Anticipated new launches, overhauls, and redesigns to popular existing nameplates.

Edmunds collected data on Google Trends to create an interesting snapshot of cars that are on people's minds. This list of 25 car models reveals which new—and, in some cases, not-so-new—cars are capturing public attention.

Using Google Trends, Edmunds searched for car model keywords considered "rising," defined as "queries with the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period." They compared the period between Oct. 19 to Nov. 19, 2024, to the preceding 30 days.

Table showing the top trending search queries of cars in October/November 2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nostalgia, revivals and wishful thinking

Chevrolet Impala

Let's start with the second trendiest car, a lovely bit of blue-sky indulgence from GM and Chevy enthusiasts. Chevrolet hasn't remotely hinted at reviving the Impala nameplate, and it's hard to make a market case for a four-door muscle car in 2025 (Dodge Charger notwithstanding). But that hasn't stopped digital art fans from reimagining a classic, creating illustrations and "what if" YouTube clips, perhaps hoping to manifest an Impala come back into existence. It's not a terrible idea. After establishing the Impala as a 1960s icon, Chevy hit big with a brief Impala revival in the mid-1990s but later diluted the name with a boring front-wheel-drive, V6-powered model throughout the 2000s.

Honda Prelude

The leading name on this list is real, though. The Honda Prelude is a nostalgic nameplate gearing up for a comeback in 2026 after a nearly 25-year nap. Honda's sporty, long-hooded coupe will return as a hybrid, perhaps with a similar four-cylinder, dual-electric-motor powertrain found in the current Civic Hybrid or maybe something punchier to compete with higher-horsepower rivals from Hyundai, Ford and Volkswagen. While coupes have steadily disappeared, a few remain for enthusiasts, such as the Toyota GR86 and related Subaru BRZ, Toyota GR Supra and BMW 2 Series.

Honda Passport

Speaking of revivals, today's Passport is a successful reboot of a quirky mid-1990s model that was essentially a rebadged Isuzu midsize SUV. The current Passport is built with Honda's own bones; however, it is shared with the larger Pilot SUV and the Ridgeline light truck. An upcoming redesign for 2026 will kick off the Passport's third generation and will incorporate more rugged, chunkier styling, more off-road capability, and bigger, snazzier tech, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Boxy off-roaders like the Passport are having a moment, as evidenced by the Honda's 185% spike in interest and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser's nearly 60% boost in search queries.

Jeep Wagoneer

Finally, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer is another recently resurrected nameplate, first made popular by Jeep's series of proto-SUVs—before the word existed—in the 1960s and 1970s. Reintroduced in 2022, the Wagoneer is a modern and more luxurious interpretation of its predecessor, with classy wood trim, snazzy leather, an array of screens and tech features, and acres of room for passengers in its three rows. Interest in the Wagoneer jumped 188% in the search window, likely related in part to a well-publicized price cut that shed up to $7,000 from the sticker while the SUV added a few more features.

Trending electric buzz

Ford F-150 Lightning

Americans remain skeptical of electric trucks (and skepticism is growing), but that hasn't slowed interest in the F-150 Lightning. Searches were up more than 25% in the survey period, making it the top-trending EV on this list. It's not hard to see why. The Lightning is still an F-150 that can do F-150 things. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds and haul more than 2,200 pounds. It can carry five comfortably in a vastly roomy cabin. It also does things a regular F-150 doesn't, like accelerate to 60 mph in 4 seconds or power your house when the electricity goes out.

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Among Chevy's newest electric portfolio, the Equinox EV stirred up interest with its sharp style and appealing price. Impressive electric range makes it an even better value proposition. Rated at 319 miles, the Equinox EV exceeded that in our testing, ultimately traveling an outstanding 356 miles. This small SUV's bare-bones interior is a little stark, but for the price, the Equinox EV makes a great gateway into EV ownership.

Tesla Model Y

Interest in Tesla's Model Y was also up 15%, possibly because the popular small electric SUV is due for an update in early 2025. The Model Y debuted five years ago and has only seen minor tweaks since then. Tesla made big changes to the related Model 3 sedan, some of which will make their way to the updated Y this year, including a new headlight look, nicer interior materials and better ride quality. More range is always with an EV update. The current Model Y is rated for up to 337 miles, so we wouldn't be surprised to see a new long-range version hit 350 or 360 miles. All of which should continue making the Model Y the best-seller in Tesla's catalog.

Keep an eye on these sleepers

Hyundai Kona

The Kona generated plenty of search interest with a 100% jump. Hyundai's SUV-hatchback mashup is on its second generation, with a redesigned model launched for 2024. With bold, angular styling recalling both the Hyundai Tucson and the Ioniq 5 EV, the Kona remains a solid, affordable pick for a compact utility car with plenty of room, features and options. It even offers an all-electric version.

Chevrolet Suburban

The Suburban rounded out the top five most trending with a healthy 144% rise in interest. It's the longest-tenured model in the top five, a prime example of the SUV origin story dating back nearly 90 years. Why the interest now? Possibly because the Suburban, now in its 12th generation, was touched up for 2025 with a refreshed look inside and out. It also got some new tech, including an enormous 17.7-inch touchscreen. Or possibly because the Suburban remains a staple of the big family SUV lineup with impressive towing capabilities, cargo utility and vast passenger space.

Toyota Sienna

Toyota's long-running minivan generated an 83% increase in attention, defying the convention that minivans are a species nearing extinction. Sure, only a handful remain from Honda, Kia and Chrysler, but the Sienna remains one of the top picks. It's also unique, solely offering a hybrid powertrain (both Kia and Chrysler offer gas and hybrid options) that gets exceptional gas mileage, up to 42.7 mpg in our testing. It's also one of the few minivans to offer all-wheel drive, making it a favorite for families in the sun or snow.

Table showing Edmunds ratings for trending car models in 2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

Edmunds Ratings for trending car models

Curiosity and search interest don't necessarily mean a car is good or even the best option for you. To further refine the list of today's most trending cars, Edmunds cross-referenced some of the cars generating the most interest with its own ratings to see where quality and curiosity intersect.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.