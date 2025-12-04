Top 25 songs in Corpus Christi on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Corpus Christi. Data is as of December 04, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. ME JALO

- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#24. Last Christmas (Single Version)

- Artist: Wham!

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros

#23. Una Más (Borracho Bailando)

- Artist: Blaze Brothers

#22. I Got Better

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#21. Modo Difícil

- Artist: Grupo Firme & Grupo Frontera

#20. I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)

- Artist: Post Malone

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#19. Netflix and Chill

- Artist: Luis Carrillo, Omar Camacho & Óscar Maydon

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

#18. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in seven other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#17. Don't Mind If I Do (feat. Ella Langley)

- Artist: Riley Green

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#16. Mystical Magical

- Artist: Benson Boone

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#15. Coleccionando Heridas

- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#14. La Perla

- Artist: ROSALÍA & Yahritza Y Su Esencia

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#13. Marlboro Rojo

- Artist: Fuerza Regida

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#12. No Ordinary Love

- Artist: Sade

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

#11. Frecuencia

- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

#10. TODO KE VER

- Artist: Jere Klein, Katteyes & Mateo on the Beatz

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#9. Cuando No Era Cantante

- Artist: El Bogueto & Yung Beef

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#8. I Think We're Alone Now

- Artist: Tiffany

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#7. Mi Entorno

- Artist: Virlán García

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#6. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 25 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 40 other metros

#5. Amor

- Artist: emmanuellcortess_

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 12 other metros

#4. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 19 other metros

--- Top three song in 41 other metros

--- Top five song in 48 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 57 other metros

#3. Ya Borracho

- Artist: Herencia De Grandes

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

#2. Touch And Go (Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series Landman (Volume II))

- Artist: Drayton Farley, Sunny Sweeney & Dani Rose

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 15 other metros

--- Top three song in 25 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros

#1. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros