Top 25 songs in Corpus Christi on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Asheville. (sdx15 // Shutterstock/sdx15 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Corpus Christi. Data is as of December 04, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. ME JALO
- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#24. Last Christmas (Single Version)
- Artist: Wham!
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros

#23. Una Más (Borracho Bailando)
- Artist: Blaze Brothers

#22. I Got Better
- Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#21. Modo Difícil
- Artist: Grupo Firme & Grupo Frontera

#20. I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)
- Artist: Post Malone
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in six other metros
--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#19. Netflix and Chill
- Artist: Luis Carrillo, Omar Camacho & Óscar Maydon
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro

#18. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in seven other metros
--- Top five song in 17 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#17. Don't Mind If I Do (feat. Ella Langley)
- Artist: Riley Green
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in five other metros
--- Top 25 song in six other metros
--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#16. Mystical Magical
- Artist: Benson Boone
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros

#15. Coleccionando Heridas
- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#14. La Perla
- Artist: ROSALÍA & Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#13. Marlboro Rojo
- Artist: Fuerza Regida
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#12. No Ordinary Love
- Artist: Sade
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in seven other metros
--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

#11. Frecuencia
- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro

#10. TODO KE VER
- Artist: Jere Klein, Katteyes & Mateo on the Beatz
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#9. Cuando No Era Cantante
- Artist: El Bogueto & Yung Beef
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#8. I Think We're Alone Now
- Artist: Tiffany
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#7. Mi Entorno
- Artist: Virlán García
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#6. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in 12 other metros
--- Top five song in 25 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 40 other metros

#5. Amor
- Artist: emmanuellcortess_
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 12 other metros

#4. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 19 other metros
--- Top three song in 41 other metros
--- Top five song in 48 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 57 other metros

#3. Ya Borracho
- Artist: Herencia De Grandes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

#2. Touch And Go (Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series Landman (Volume II))
- Artist: Drayton Farley, Sunny Sweeney & Dani Rose
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 15 other metros
--- Top three song in 25 other metros
--- Top five song in 34 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros

#1. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!