Top 25 songs in Corpus Christi on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Corpus Christi. Data is as of December 04, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. ME JALO
- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#24. Last Christmas (Single Version)
- Artist: Wham!
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros
#23. Una Más (Borracho Bailando)
- Artist: Blaze Brothers
#22. I Got Better
- Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in six other metros
#21. Modo Difícil
- Artist: Grupo Firme & Grupo Frontera
#20. I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)
- Artist: Post Malone
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in six other metros
--- Top 20 song in 16 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros
#19. Netflix and Chill
- Artist: Luis Carrillo, Omar Camacho & Óscar Maydon
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
#18. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in seven other metros
--- Top five song in 17 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
#17. Don't Mind If I Do (feat. Ella Langley)
- Artist: Riley Green
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in five other metros
--- Top 25 song in six other metros
--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros
#16. Mystical Magical
- Artist: Benson Boone
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 34 other metros
#15. Coleccionando Heridas
- Artist: KAROL G & Marco Antonio Solís
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#14. La Perla
- Artist: ROSALÍA & Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#13. Marlboro Rojo
- Artist: Fuerza Regida
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in five other metros
#12. No Ordinary Love
- Artist: Sade
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in seven other metros
--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros
#11. Frecuencia
- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
#10. TODO KE VER
- Artist: Jere Klein, Katteyes & Mateo on the Beatz
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in six other metros
#9. Cuando No Era Cantante
- Artist: El Bogueto & Yung Beef
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in five other metros
#8. I Think We're Alone Now
- Artist: Tiffany
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#7. Mi Entorno
- Artist: Virlán García
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in three other metros
#6. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in 12 other metros
--- Top five song in 25 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 40 other metros
#5. Amor
- Artist: emmanuellcortess_
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 12 other metros
#4. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 19 other metros
--- Top three song in 41 other metros
--- Top five song in 48 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 57 other metros
#3. Ya Borracho
- Artist: Herencia De Grandes
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros
#2. Touch And Go (Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series Landman (Volume II))
- Artist: Drayton Farley, Sunny Sweeney & Dani Rose
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 15 other metros
--- Top three song in 25 other metros
--- Top five song in 34 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 46 other metros
#1. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros