Top 25 songs in Brownsville on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Brownsville. Brownsville has the most ranked songs (22) in common with El Paso and no ranked songs in common with 150 metros. The most seen artist in Brownsville's Shazam ranking is Fuerza Regida and the most popular genre is Latin. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. La Del Proceso

- Artist: Grupo Frontera & Manuel Turizo

- Album: Y Lo Que Viene - EP

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:04

#24. El Mayor De Los Ranas

- Artist: Victor Valverde & JR Torres

- Album: Con Tokio

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#23. What Did I Miss?

- Artist: Drake

- Album: What Did I Miss? - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 35 other metros

#22. Triple Lavada (feat. Victor Mendivil) [Remix]

- Artist: Esau Ortiz, Luis R Conriquez, Óscar Maydon & Alemán

- Album: Triple Lavada (Remix) [feat. Victor Mendivil] - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin, Música Mexicana

- Length: 4:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

#21. Just In Case

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: I'm The Problem

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#20. Ojos Tristes

- Artist: Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marías

- Album: I Said I Love You First...

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#19. Lose Control

- Artist: Teddy Swims

- Album: I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:31

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#18. All The Way

- Artist: BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman

- Album: All The Way - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:45

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 27 other metros

#17. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Album: You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 19 other metros

--- Top five song in 27 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 47 other metros

#16. Good News

- Artist: Shaboozey

- Album: Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going: The Complete Edition

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

#15. Love Me Not

- Artist: Ravyn Lenae

- Album: Bird's Eye

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in 10 other metros

--- Top five song in 22 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 48 other metros

#14. Loco

- Artist: Neton Vega

- Album: Mi Vida Mi Muerte

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#13. EoO

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros

#12. Me Retiro

- Artist: Santana & Grupo Frontera

- Album: Me Retiro - Single

- Genres: Latin, Música Mexicana

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#11. Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]

- Artist: MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

- Album: Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Afrobeats, African

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in 16 other metros

--- Top five song in 29 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#10. Stacks from All Sides

- Artist: SKAI ISYOURGOD

- Album: Stacks from All Sides

- Genres: Hip-Hop, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#9. The Mighty Crabjoys Theme

- Artist: The Mighty Crabjoys

- Album: Superman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Rock, Alternative, Punk

- Length: 1:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

#8. ME JALO

- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

- Album: MALA MÍA - EP

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

#7. Una Más (Borracho Bailando)

- Artist: Blaze Brothers

- Album: Una Más (Borracho Bailando) - Single

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:57

#6. En Privado

- Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo

- Album: En Privado - Single

- Genres: Música tropical, Latin

- Length: 3:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#5. Even Though I Walk (Live)

- Artist: Bethel Music & Hannah McClure

- Album: We Must Respond (Live)

- Genres: Christian

- Length: 7:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in six other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros

#4. Amor

- Artist: emmanuellcortess_

- Album: Memorias - Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:20

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#3. Frecuencia

- Artist: Los Dareyes De La Sierra

- Album: Redención (Deluxe)

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:010

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

#2. Pelotero A La Bola

- Artist: 8Uno & Airam Páez

- Album: Pelotero A La Bola - Single

- Genres: Pop Latino, Latin

- Length: 2:37

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#1. Punkrocker (feat. Iggy Pop)

- Artist: Teddybears

- Album: Soft Machine

- Genres: Alternative, Electronic, Rock, Adult Alternative

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 47 other metros

--- Top three song in 50 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros