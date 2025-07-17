Top 25 songs in Abilene on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Abilene. Abilene has the most ranked songs (24) in common with Austin and no ranked songs in common with 53 metros. The most seen artist in Abilene's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Qué Onda Perdida

- Artist: Grupo Firme & Gerardo Coronel

- Album: Qué Onda Perdida - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:60

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#24. Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future)

- Artist: Don Toliver

- Album: Love Sick

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:58

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 60 other metros

#23. Frágil

- Artist: Yahritza Y Su Esencia & Grupo Frontera

- Album: Frágil - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:41

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 14 other metros

#22. Bebe Dame

- Artist: Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

- Album: Sigan Hablando

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros

#21. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

- Artist: Latto

- Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 60 other metros

#20. Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55

- Artist: Bizarrap & Peso Pluma

- Album: Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55 - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:08

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 19 other metros

#19. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

- Artist: Young Nudy

- Album: Gumbo

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 25 other metros

#18. La Bebe (Remix)

- Artist: Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

- Album: Six Jewels 23

- Genres: Pop Latino, Latin, Urbano latino

- Length: 3:54

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 54 other metros

#17. Texas

- Artist: BigXthaPlug

- Album: Amar

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:26

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#16. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

#15. Hummingbird

- Artist: Metro Boomin & James Blake

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 5:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 67 other metros

#14. Search & Rescue

- Artist: Drake

- Album: Search & Rescue - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 84 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 110 other metros

#13. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

- Artist: The Weeknd

- Album: Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Soundtrack, Classical

- Length: 4:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 32 other metros

#12. Johnny Dang

- Artist: That Mexican OT, Paul Wall & DRODi

- Album: Johnny Dang - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

#11. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 67 other metros

--- Top five song in 85 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#10. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

- Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:39

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#9. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 81 other metros

#8. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#7. un x100to

- Artist: Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

- Album: un x100to - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 17 other metros

#6. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#5. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#4. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 65 other metros

--- Top five song in 88 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#3. Ella Baila Sola

- Artist: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

- Album: DESVELADO

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 56 other metros

#2. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 70 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#1. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 78 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros