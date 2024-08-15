Tool's Justin Chancellor teases "vacation is over"

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Is it Tool time once more?

That's what fans are speculating after bassist Justin Chancellor's latest Instagram post. He writes in the caption, "Vacation is over …" alongside a photo of two basses.

If Chancellor is indeed suggesting that Tool is working on new tunes, that would line up with his previous comments regarding a potential recording timeline. Speaking with Metal Hammer in February, Chancellor shared that Tool plans to "dive back in during the second half of the year" after finishing their European tour, which wrapped in June.

Tool's most recent album is 2019's Fear Inoculum, which arrived 13 years after its predecessor, 2006's 10,000 Days. In that same Metal Hammer interview, Chancellor said that "there's no thought of taking 13 years" for another Tool record.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!