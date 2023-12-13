Tool's Justin Chancellor reflects on Power Trip experience: "It was amazing"

By Josh Johnson

Tool was one of the bands to play the stacked Power Trip festival along with Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. Speaking with ABC Audio, Tool bassist Justin Chancellor reflects on his experience playing the much-hyped event.

"It was amazing," Chancellor shares. "I got to watch AC/DC the night before [we performed], which was insane."

Tool played on the third and final day of Power Trip, as did Metallica.

"It was great to see the Metallica guys," Chancellor says. "There was a lot of camaraderie and cool vibes."

Beyond being part of such a historic lineup, Power Trip was extra special for Tool — the festival took place in Indio, California, the site of Coachella, which made it almost a hometown show for the Los Angeles band.

"It was a great success, really enjoyable," Chancellor says.

Power Trip also gave Tool the rare chance to feel like a relatively new band.

"I was the youngest guy on the bill, I think," the 52-year-old Chancellor quips. "By quite a long ways."

Tool will return to the road in January for a U.S. tour. Meanwhile, Chancellor recently released a new album with his MTVoid side project.

