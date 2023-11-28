Tool's ﻿'Billboard﻿' Hot 100 record broken by André 3000

Tool may not be known for producing many pop hits, but they did set one specific chart record on the Billboard Hot 100 that now has been broken.

Since 2019, Maynard James Keenan and company held the distinction for having the longest song to chart on the Hot 100 with the 10-minute and 21-second long "Fear Inoculum," which peaked at #93. The title now belongs to OutKast rapper André 3000, whose song "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," which runs a total 12 minutes and 20 seconds, has entered the Hot 100 at #90.

As its Fall Out Boy-esque title suggests, "I Swear..." is not a rap song, but one of the eight flute-driven instrumental pieces that make up André 3000's newly released debut solo album, New Blue Sun.

"Fear Inoculum," the title track off Tool's 2019 comeback album, marked the band's first new song in 13 years. At the time of its Hot 100 debut, it was also the first 10-minute song to enter the chart. Taylor Swift's 10-minute and 13-second "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" became the second in 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.