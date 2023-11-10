Tool side project MTVoid hopes to fill the empty void with 'Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1﻿' ﻿﻿album

In naming their collaborative band MTVoid, Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and Peter Mohamed of the Polish band Sweet Noise not only comment on the lack of actual music on MTV nowadays, but also provide something of a mission statement for the project.

"Now [MTV's] like a big empty space that has even more potential in a way, 'cause it's empty," Chancellor tells ABC Audio. "It sort of really made sense for our project, where we're just basically starting from scratch, we have no preconceived ideas, and we just wanna fill this space with ideas and creativity, and produce something beautiful."

MTVoid hopes to continue doing just that with their new album, Matter's Knot, Pt. 1, the sophomore follow-up to their 2013 debut, Nothing's Matter. The songs on Matter's Knot were created by Chancellor and Mohamed swapping and modifying different music ideas that they'd send each other from other sides of the globe.

"[Chancellor] sends back the basslines, and then I have to react," Mohamed explains. "It's almost like sort of a, like, a violent, I mean, very fast reaction."

"I know he loves Jimi Hendrix," he adds of Chancellor. "In my point of view, it's almost like he goes, like, f****** Jimi Hendrix and he puts it all out there."

Building on each other's ideas was always a core tenet of MTVoid, but was "magnified" by working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We pretty much did our first album like that, but we were there looking over each other's shoulders, which is a whole different kind of interaction," Chancellor says. "So being able to do this, do our parts on our own without the other guy being present was definitely cause for more creative freedom, I think."

Matter's Knot, Pt. 1 is out now.

