Tool schedules fall North American tour

Tool Dissectional/Volcano Entertainment/RCA Records

By Josh Johnson

Tool has announced a fall North American tour in continued support of the band's latest album, Fear Inoculum.

The headlining trek begins October 3 in Loveland, Colorado, and concludes November 21 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of the Tool Army fan club have access to a presale beginning Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ToolBand.com.

Fear Inoculum was released in 2019 after a 13-year wait for a follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days. Tool also put out a rerecorded version of their song "Opiate" in 2022 in honor of its 30th anniversary.

In between the headlining dates, Tool will play a number of festivals this year, including the much-anticipated Power Trip in Indio, California, alongside Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden and Guns N' Roses.

