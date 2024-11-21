Toni Cornell, daughter of Chris Cornell, premieres 'Sunset of Your Love' song

Toni Cornell

By Josh Johnson

Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has premiered a new song called "Sunset of Your Love."

Toni sings in the chorus, "'Til you find me/ I'll be waiting/ in the sunset of your love."

"There's a lot more where this came from," Toni says. "My new song 'Sunset of Your Love' is out on all streaming platforms. Love u guys."

Toni previously described "Sunset of Your Love" as "my first song," though she did put out a track called "Far Away Places" in 2019.

Over the years, Toni's performed during several TV appearances, including in 2017 when she covered Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on Good Morning America in honor of her father and late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died within months of each other that year. She also covered Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show.

