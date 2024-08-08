Tommy Lee stands by the Ozzy Osbourne snorting ants

Ozzy Osbourne In Detroit Ross Marino/Getty Images (Icon and Image/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Tommy Lee insists that Ozzy Osbourne really did snort a line of ants.

The notorious metal tale was said to have taken place in the '80s while the Prince of Darkness was on tour with Mötley Crüe and was immortalized in the film The Dirt. In a 2023 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy himself claimed that the story was true, while Sharon Osbourne remained skeptical.

Speaking on the This Past Weekend podcast, Lee says the ant snorting did indeed happen while the bands were sharing a hotel on the road.

"At that time it was just kind of a thing everybody was into, like, out-rock star and out-grossing somebody out," Lee says.

Lee says after seeing Ozzy treat insects like a line of cocaine, Nikki Sixx tried to up the ante by urinating on the deck of the hotel pool.

"Nikki goes to pee on the ground and Nikki's gonna lick up his own p*** to, like, out-do Ozzy," Lee says. "Before Nikki could do it, Ozzy f****** beats him to it and licks up his p***."

"We're like, 'Alright Ozzy, you win!'" he laughs.

For what it's worth, Ozzy's guitarist at the time, Jake E. Lee, denies the ants part of the story, but says the urine part was true.

While that whole thing made The Dirt, Lee says that what happened next wasn't included the film, which involves going #2 instead of #1. We'll let you hear that for yourself.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

