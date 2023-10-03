Tom Morello celebrates mom's 100th birthday with Jack Black-led Ozzy Osbourne cover

By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's mother, Mary, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, October 1, and the festivities included a Jack Black-led cover of the Ozzy Osbourne song "Mr. Crowley."

The Tenacious D frontman handled lead vocals during the performance, which also featured Tom's son Roman on guitar displaying shredding skills inherited from his dad, as well as viral drumming prodigy Yoyoka, who previously rocked Foo Fighters' "The Pretender" on Ellen.

"Mary Morello's 100th bday celebration featured a stirring rendition of ... 'Mr. Crowley' performed by @jackblack and a kick a** band of 12 & 13 year olds!" Tom writes in an Instagram post alongside footage of the cover. "Mary was pleased!"

