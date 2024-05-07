Tom Morello: Macklemore made "the most Rage Against the Machine song since Rage Against the Machine"

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

By Josh Johnson

In his fiery Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech in November, Tom Morello encouraged anyone hoping for another Rage Against the Machine comeback to make their own music and rage against the machine themselves. It appears that Macklemore has taken that advice to heart.

The "Thrift Shop" and "Can't Hold Us" rapper has released a new song called "Hind's Hall," which Morello declares is "the most Rage Against the Machine song since Rage Against the Machine."

On "Hind's Hall," Macklemore expresses his support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, rapping lyrics such as: "We see the lies in them/claiming it's antisemitic to be anti-Zionist/I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding/In solidarity and screaming 'Free Palestine' with 'em."

Macklemore posted "Hind's Hall" to his social media. "Once it's up on streaming all proceeds to [the United Nations Relief and Works Agency]," he says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!