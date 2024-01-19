Tom Morello performing at Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Rage Against the Machine may not be playing live anymore, but that's not stopping Tom Morello from taking the stage.

The "Killing in the Name" shredder is set to perform at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, which is located in Winnipeg. The concert will celebrate the opening of an upcoming exhibit called Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change, which "showcases artists who have used their talents to promote equality and freedom."

For more info, visit HumanRights.ca.

As previously reported, Rage drummer Brad Wilk announced earlier in January that the band "will not be touring or playing live again." The group had reunited in 2019 and embarked on a pandemic-delayed tour in 2022. However, further dates were canceled after frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon during the second show of the reunion run.

Meanwhile, Morello's kept busy: He recently guested on a new Sheryl Crow song, "Evolution."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.