Tom Morello, Thom Yorke, Chris Robinson & more featured in '﻿The Singers Talk﻿' podcast

Artists including Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Radiohead's Thom Yorke and The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson will guest on the new podcast The Singers Talk.

The series finds host Jason Thomas Gordon interviewing different singers about their voices, which he also did for his book of the same name.

"[Singing is] a really brutal job, and I couldn't believe there was no resource to find out how people like [Bruce] Springsteen do this night after night," says Gordon. "So, I decided to do something about it and wrote The Singers Talk."

Morello, of course, is known more as a guitarist than as a vocalist, though he does sing with his The Nightwatchman solo project. For his contribution to The Singers Talk, Morello speaks on late Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell, whom he played with in Audioslave.

The Singers Talk podcast will also feature Rush's Geddy Lee, The Who's Roger Daltrey, former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, My Morning Jacket's Jim James and Sex Pistols' John Lydon. The first two episodes, featuring Bryan Adams and Norah Jones, are out now.

The book The Singers Talk came out in September, with proceeds donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded by Gordon's grandfather, famed entertainer Danny Thomas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.