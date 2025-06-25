Tom Morello teases new solo song, 'Pretend You Remember Me'

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser
By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello is teasing a new solo song called "Pretend You Remember Me."

"This song is dedicated to all the families torn apart by state violence and injustice," the Rage Against the Machine guitarist says.

You can presave "Pretend You Remember Me" now.

"Pretend You Remember Me" will follow Morello's 2024 single "Soldier in the Army of Love," which he recorded with his son, Roman Morello. Upon its release, "Solider in the Army of Love" was described as the lead single off Morello's "first ever full-length solo rock album."

In addition to prepping new music, Morello is preparing to be the musical director for Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning reunion and farewell concert, taking place July 5.

