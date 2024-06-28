Tom Morello shreds with teenage son Roman on new single, "Soldier in the Army of Love"

Tom Morello has premiered a new solo song called "Soldier in the Army of Love."

As previously reported, the track was co-written by and features the Rage Against the Machine guitarist's teenage son, Roman.

You can listen to "Soldier in the Army of Love" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Soldier in the Army of Love" is the first single off of what Morello calls his "first ever full length solo rock album." His previous Atlas Underground solo efforts combined his guitar playing with electronic and hip-hop elements alongside guest vocalists. He's also released a number of acoustic folk records under the moniker The Nightwatchman.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

