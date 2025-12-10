Tom Morello recreates 'Arm the Homeless' guitar with Fender

Tom Morello has teamed up with Fender to recreate his signature "Arm the Homeless" guitar.

Like Morello's original, the new Fender guitar features the phrase "Arm the Homeless" printed across the instrument's body, along with hand-drawn Morello artwork.

"The 'Arm the Homeless' guitar has been my comrade for life in the sonic sphere," the Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave shredder says. "It allowed me to find myself as an artist."

"Over 22 albums and in countless collaborations 'Arm the Homeless' has been an indispensable ally," Morello says. "I know that there's a lot of magic that this very special 'island of misfit toys' guitar has brought into my life and hopefully some of that can be brought into yours."

The "Arm the Homeless" guitar is now available to preorder for $1,699.99 via Fender.com.

