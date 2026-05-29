Tom Morello premieres new 'Adjourn It' single featuring Serj Tankian & Roman Morello

Tom Morello has premiered a new song song called "Adjourn It."

The track features vocals from System of a Down's Serj Tankian and guitar from the Rage Against the Machine shredder's son Roman Morello.

All three appear in the accompanying "Adjourn It" video alongside footage from the 1954 film Salt of the Earth.

"The film is based on a true story of Mexican-American miners fighting against labor exploitation, racism, and institutional oppression, and was made by three Hollywood executives blacklisted for their political beliefs," the video's description reads. "It stars real zinc miners and was one of the first ever truly independent films."

"Salt of the Earth was a powerful act of defiance in its time and more than half a century later, its themes continue to echo through today's political climate," the description continues. "'Adjourn It' channels the defiant legacy of the film reinforcing the importance of solidarity in bringing people together against fear and division."

You can watch the "Adjourn It" video streaming now on YouTube.

The release of "Adjourn It" follows the announcement of Morello's Power to the People Festival, taking place Oct. 3 in Columbia, Maryland. Both Morellos and Tankian are on the lineup, as well as Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Jack Black, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, among others.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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