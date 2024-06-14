Tom Morello jams with Måneskin's Thomas Raggi during London solo show

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's solo concert in London on Thursday featured a surprise appearance by Måneskin's Thomas Raggi.

The two jammed together on a rendition of the Måneskin song "GOSSIP." Morello is featured on the studio version of the track, which appears on the Italian band's 2023 album, RUSH!

Raggi has posted photos and video of the onstage collaboration on his Instagram alongside the caption, "Your favorite guitar heroes."

"Glad to rock the stage with my bro @tommorello," Raggi writes.

In related news, Morello has shared a clip of his upcoming solo song, "Soldier in the Army of Love." The track, which Morello recorded with his 13-year-old son, Roman, premieres June 28.

