Tom Morello guests on new BABYMETAL song, "METAL!!!"

BABYMETAL Records/Amuse Inc.

By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello guests on a new song from BABYMETAL, the Japanese band that combines elements of heavy metal and J-pop music.

The track, simply titled "METAL!!!", features plenty of just that, featuring big riffs and a characteristically screeching guitar solo from the Rage Against the Machine shredder.

You can listen to "METAL!!!" now via digital outlets.

BABYMETAL has previously worked with artists including Bring Me the Horizon and Lil Uzi Vert.

Morello, meanwhile, has put out collaborations this year with Måneskin and Alice Cooper.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

