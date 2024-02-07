Tom Morello, The Black Keys & more playing 2024 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and The Black Keys are among the artists playing the 2024 Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, taking place March 7 at New York's Beacon Theatre.

The annual event, now in its eighth year, supports God's Love We Deliver, which delivers "nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves."

The 2024 bill also features Hozier, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Nile Rodgers, Joss Stone, The Struts' Luke Spiller, Marcus King and Lucius, among others. Comedians Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan will host.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit the God's Love We Deliver website, GLWD.org.

