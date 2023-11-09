Tom Morello among celebrity participants for 2023 Bowl for Ronnie tournament

The Who Perform At Firenze Rocks Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images (Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will be among the celebrity participants for the 2023 Bowl for Ronnie tournament.

The annual bowling event, held in honor of the late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, will take place this year on November 16 at PINZ Bowling center in Studio City, California.

Morello will be part of a team including Anthrax's Frank Bello, Sebastian Bach guitarist Brent Woods and radio personality Eddie Trunk, as well as the winner of an eBay bid that reached over $7,500.

Other rockers taking part include Lita Ford, ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson and ex-Fuel singer Brett Scallions.

Bowl for Ronnie benefits the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which raises money for cancer prevention and research in honor of Dio, who died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67.

