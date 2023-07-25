Tom DeLonge announces new signature Fender Stratocaster guitar

Tom DeLonge has announced a new signature guitar with Fender.

The Fender Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster is a reissue of the Blink-182 guitarist's previous collaboration with the company, a Strat model that ran from 1999 to 2004.

"I try to write music that is accessible and easy to play and enjoy, so that people can come along for the ride," DeLonge says. "This simplicity really inspired this new signature Stratocaster. It just has one knob and one pickup, which just makes it easy to turn it up, play and sound great, especially important when you’re in front of a crowd and already have plenty to think about."

The guitar comes in four colors — surf green, Daphne blue, graffiti yellow and black — and features original artwork on the neck plate. It costs $1,299.99.

"Together with Fender, a brand that is deeply rooted in my musical identity, we've created something that really stands the test of time -- like I strive to do with my music," DeLonge says.

For more info, visit Fender.com.

DeLonge reunited with Blink-182 at the end of 2022, ending a seven-year absence from the band. Earlier in July, he, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker wrapped their first tour together since 2014. The trio has also been working on a new album, which, according to the Fender press release, is due out in the fall.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.