Tom DeLonge hit with heat stroke during concert: "This was not something I've ever felt before"

Blink-182's recent concert in Paraguay was a little too hot to handle. In an Instagram post, guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge shares that he experienced heat stroke in the middle of the show.

"Fell to my knees, everything went blurry, then wobbled to the side of the stage and vomited for a bit," DeLonge writes. "Super fun."

DeLonge adds that bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker "made up for the lost time" as he exited the stage -- according to Setlist.fm, the bassist and drummer played solos while DeLonge was incapacitated.

"Man, this was not something I've ever felt before," DeLonge says. "95 Degrees at a 11pm on stage. But… I made it back and finished the show. Cause that's what Navy Seals do."

Blink is currently touring South America in support of their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... . They'll launch a U.S. tour in June.

