Tom Cruise doesn't look back in anger as he attends Oasis Wembley Stadium gig

The mission to see Oasis' reunion tour proved to be very possible for one Tom Cruise.

The movie star was spotted in the crowd during the "Wonderwall" outfit's ongoing run of shows at London's Wembley Stadium. While there, he took a selfie with English DJ and producer Goldie, who posted the photo to his Instagram.

As they are wont to do, the Gallagher brothers have expressed strong feelings about Cruise in the past. Spoiler alert: they're not fans.

In a past documentary, Noel Gallagher declared that Cruise has "not been in one good film his entire career." Liam Gallagher maintained that Cocktail was a good movie, but he stills "hate[s]" the actor.

It seems, though, that Cruise does not look back in anger, and seemingly enjoyed the Oasis show in spite of Noel and Liam's criticism.

Oasis played two shows at Wembley Stadium over the weekend and will headline the venue three more times starting Wednesday, and then another two times in September. Their worldwide tour, which marks the first time the formerly feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009, comes to the U.S. in August.

