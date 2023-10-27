Toadies share cover of Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone"

Kelly Clarkson's become known for covering rock and alternative songs from Red Hot Chili Peppers to blink-182 to The Smashing Pumpkins on the "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show. Now, alt-rock vets Toadies are returning the favor.

The "Possum Kingdom" outfit has shared a cover of the inaugural American Idol winner's 2000s pop hit "Since U Been Gone." The recording is included on a new compilation called Texas Wild, which features Texas artists covering songs by fellow Lone Star State musicians in support of Texas state parks. Both Toadies and Clarkson hail from Fort Worth.

"When the discussion started about covering a fellow Texas artist for this compilation I was a bit overwhelmed," says frontman Vaden Lewis. "There are just so many great ones to choose from! In my frustration I mentioned it to my wife, who yelled 'KELLYCLARKSONSINCEUBEENGONE!'"

"It seemed like the perfect fit, in that it's very out of character for The Toadies," he adds. "We're always looking to push our limits. This song particularly pushed my personal limits as a vocalist. Plus it's hella fun to play!"

Toadies are also working on their own new album, recorded with In Utero producer Steve Albini. The record is due out in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.