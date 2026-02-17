Toadies announce new album, ﻿'The Charmer'

Toadies have announced a new album called The Charmer.

The eighth studio effort from the "Possum Kingdom" rockers is due out May 1. It was recorded with Steve Albini at the late In Utero engineer's Electrical Audio studio in Chicago prior to his death in 2024.

"This album has been a long time in the works, and it's such a joy to see it come together," says frontman Vaden Lewis. "We went back to basics for this session: all analogue, live takes, high energy."

Toadies have also announced a U.S. tour in support of The Charmer, running from April 16 in Buda, Texas, to June 17 in Phoenix. Tickets go sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheToadies.com.

