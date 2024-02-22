Tim Commerford comments on Rage Against the Machine status: "I don't get involved in that"

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has offered his perspective on the status of the band.

"I don't know," Commerford tells Rolling Stone when asked if the "Killing in the Name" outfit is truly done. "I don't get involved in that. I'm the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do."

Rage had been inactive from 2011 to 2019 before announcing a reunion tour, which finally launched in 2022 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. During their second performance back, frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon, and while he finished out the leg while seated during performances, Rage ended up canceling all future dates.

In November 2023, Rage was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, though only guitarist Tom Morello attended the ceremony. Two months later, drummer Brad Wilk posted on Instagram that Rage "will not be touring or playing live again."

"Brad said what he said, but he's one step above me," Commerford now says. "He's in the number three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That's all I can tell you. I'm the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about s*** like that."

On the off chance that Rage does end up raging against the machine at some time in the future, Commerford seems down to participate.

"When the Rage light gets shined up in the clouds, like the Bat-Signal that Batman would see and would know that he had to go do some s*** ... that's how I live it," Commerford says. "And that feels the best for me."

In the meantime, Commerford is focused on his band 7D7D.

