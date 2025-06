Thrice has announced a U.S. fall tour.

The headlining run kicks off Oct. 17 in San Diego and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back on the West Coast Nov. 23 in Anaheim, California.

"Big things are coming," Thrice teases. "This is the first of many."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Thrice.net.

Thrice's most recent album is 2021's Horizons/East.

