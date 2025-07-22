Thrice announces new album, 'Horizons/West'

Thrice has announced a new album called Horizons/West.

The record is due out Oct. 3. It's described as a companion to Thrice's 2021 effort, the similarly titled Horizons/East.

"This is the first time we leaned into something that felt like a direct continuation, like a sequel to a previous album," says frontman Dustin Kensrue.

He continues, "A lot of this record is about parsing reality. We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers. Horizons/West tries to pull the curtain back on some of that."

The first single off Horizons/West is called "Gnash" and is out now.

Thrice will launch a U.S. tour in October.

Here's the Horizons/West track list:

"Blackout"

"Gnash"

"Albatross"

"Undertow"

"Holding On"

"Dusk"

"The Dark Glow"

"Crooked Shadows"

"Distant Suns"

"Vesper Light"

"Unitive/West"

