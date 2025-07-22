Thrice announces new album, 'Horizons/West'

Epitaph
By Josh Johnson

Thrice has announced a new album called Horizons/West.

The record is due out Oct. 3. It's described as a companion to Thrice's 2021 effort, the similarly titled Horizons/East.

"This is the first time we leaned into something that felt like a direct continuation, like a sequel to a previous album," says frontman Dustin Kensrue.

He continues, "A lot of this record is about parsing reality. We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers. Horizons/West tries to pull the curtain back on some of that."

The first single off Horizons/West is called "Gnash" and is out now.

Thrice will launch a U.S. tour in October.

Here's the Horizons/West track list:
"Blackout"
"Gnash"
"Albatross"
"Undertow" 
"Holding On"
"Dusk"
"The Dark Glow"
"Crooked Shadows"
"Distant Suns"
"Vesper Light"
"Unitive/West"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!