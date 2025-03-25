Three Days Grace teases upcoming 'exciting news'

Three Days Grace is prepping a big announcement.

The "Just Like You" rockers tease in a Facebook post, "One week from today we're dropping some exciting news for our USA friends."

Three Days Grace just wrapped a run of U.S. dates opening for Disturbed's 25th anniversary The Sickness tour, so perhaps they're planning their own headlining trek.

The Disturbed shows marked the live debut of 3DG's updated lineup, featuring original frontman Adam Gontier singing alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst. The revamped band's first single, "Mayday," dropped in November.

