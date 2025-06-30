Three Days Grace joins Spotify's Billions Club with 'I Hate Everything About You'

Sony Music Entertainment
By Josh Johnson

Here's one thing Three Days Grace definitely doesn't hate.

The band's single "I Hate Everything About You" has crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify, giving the Canadian rockers their first entry into the platform's Billions Club.

"As crazy as it is to think that this band of ours formed as teens from a small town in Canada would have a song that has a billion streams, the craziest thing is how many people’s wedding songs it is LOL," 3DG says.

"I Hate Everything About You" is from Three Days Grace's 2003 self-titled debut album, which also includes the single "Just Like You."

Three Days Grace is currently prepping to release their new album, Alienation, their first with their revamped lineup featuring both original frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt WalstAlienation is due out Aug. 22.

