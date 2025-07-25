Three Days Grace shares new ﻿'Alienation'﻿ song, 'Kill Me Fast'

Three Days Grace has shared a new song called "Kill Me Fast," a track off the band's upcoming album, Alienation.

"'Kill Me Fast' is one of my favorite songs this band has ever written," says frontman Adam Gontier. "It's about ripping the [Band-Aid] off. It's a plea to someone who's already halfway out the door, to just let you go. Don't keep me hanging on while you figure your life out. It's about the slow torture of not knowing where you stand. That moment when silence hurts more than the truth, and you're begging for the cut just to stop the bleeding."

You can watch the "Kill Me Fast" video on YouTube.

Alienation, which also includes the previously released songs "Mayday," "Apologies" and "Dominate," drops Aug. 22. It's the first 3DG album since original member Gontier rejoined the band, forming a two-singer lineup alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst.

Three Days Grace will launch a U.S. tour in August with Breaking Benjamin.

