Three Days Grace closes in on '﻿Billboard'﻿ record with latest #1 single, 'Apologies'

"Apologies" to Shinedown, but Three Days Grace is coming for your Billboard record.

The Canadian rockers have just earned their 19th #1 hit on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with their current single, "Apologies." That puts them just one behind Shinedown, who hold the record for most number ones with 20 since the tally began in 1981.

Three Days Grace at one point did own the record for most Mainstream Rock Airplay number ones when they broke Van Halen's long standing mark of 13 leaders back in 2018. Shinedown then took over as the all-time leader in 2020, and they and Three Days Grace have been going back-and-forth for the record ever since.

"Apologies" appears on 3DG's upcoming album, Alienation, their first since original frontman Adam Gontier rejoined the band to form a two-vocalist lineup alongside longtime singer Matt Walst.

Alienation is due out Aug. 22. It also includes the lead single "Mayday," which hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.