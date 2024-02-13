In This Moment announces spring US tour

BMG

By Josh Johnson

In This Moment has announced spring U.S. tour dates in support of their latest album, GODMODE.

The run kicks off April 28 in Anaheim, California, and wraps up May 25 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Along the way, In This Moment will play dates with Motionless in White as part of their Dark Horizon co-headlining tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

GODMODE, the eighth In This Moment album, was released in October 2023. It includes the single "THE PURGE."

