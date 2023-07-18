In This Moment announces new album, '﻿GODMODE'

In This Moment has announced a new album called GODMODE.

The eighth studio effort from Maria Brink and company — and the follow-up to 2020's Mother — arrives October 27. You can listen to the first single, "THE PURGE," now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

"The underlying message of the song is to not fall too deeply into the rabbit hole, everything is about finding balance," Brink says. "I had a lot of emotions building within me when I approached the song for the first time and after years of holding it all in I finally got to let it out!"

In This Moment will be supporting GODMODE on a co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills, whose lead singer Spencer Charnas guests on the album track "DAMAGED." The trek, which also features Avatar and New Years Day on the bill, runs from November 3 in Gary, Indiana, to December 2 in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

You can also catch In This Moment live on their current summer tour with Motionless in White.

Here's the GODMODE track list:

"GODMODE"

"THE PURGE"

"ARMY OF ME"

"SACRIFICE"

"SKYBURNER"

"SANCTIFY ME"

"EVERYTHING STARTS AND ENDS WITH YOU"

"DAMAGED" feat. Spencer Charnas

"FATE BRINGER"

"I WOULD DIE FOR YOU"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.