In This Moment announces US Black Mass tour

In This Moment has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining run, dubbed the Black Mass tour, begins Sept. 18 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and wraps up Oct. 24 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with stops in many different states other than Pennsylvania in between.

The bill also includes The Funeral Portrait, DED and Dayseeker on select dates.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InThisMomentOfficial.com.

In This Moment's most recent album is 2023's Godmode. The band plans to release new music in the summer.

